Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $166.50.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FERG opened at $220.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.27. Ferguson has a twelve month low of $142.27 and a twelve month high of $224.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.77 and a 200 day moving average of $192.70.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Ferguson had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ferguson will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Ferguson

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 36.74%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FERG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ferguson in the fourth quarter worth about $988,852,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,371,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,905,000 after buying an additional 735,270 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,872,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,594,000 after buying an additional 690,643 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,758,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ferguson by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,305,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,052,000 after acquiring an additional 365,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.