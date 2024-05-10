First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Sold by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,837 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 264.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $190,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE opened at $17.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.83. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.46 and a fifty-two week high of $17.45.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

