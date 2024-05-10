Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $716,000 Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,292 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,989,123 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,139,088,000 after purchasing an additional 325,418 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.8% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,982,734 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,260,000 after acquiring an additional 219,860 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,709,064 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $158,655,000 after acquiring an additional 502,673 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Juniper Networks by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,047,880 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $112,491,000 after acquiring an additional 176,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,407,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,688,000 after purchasing an additional 181,174 shares in the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JNPR stock opened at $34.45 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $38.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.37 and its 200-day moving average is $33.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 127.54%.

In related news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 98,530 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $3,645,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,726,308. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $193,647.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 986,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,398,593.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 98,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $3,645,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,726,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,300 shares of company stock valued at $7,981,530 in the last ninety days. 1.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.55.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

