Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) by 88.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,203 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Day One Biopharmaceuticals worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DAWN. Braidwell LP grew its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,715,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,590,000 after buying an additional 353,760 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,629,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,807,000 after buying an additional 346,090 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,020,000 after buying an additional 336,910 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $3,401,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,935,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,742,000 after purchasing an additional 160,385 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 70,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total value of $1,252,511.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,653,504.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, CFO Charles N. York II sold 2,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $40,656.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 277,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,235,748.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 70,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total transaction of $1,252,511.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,653,504.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,247 shares of company stock worth $3,376,817 over the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:DAWN opened at $16.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of -1.44. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $18.07.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Day One Biopharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

