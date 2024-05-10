Fisher Asset Management LLC Invests $752,000 in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 48,805 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AROC. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 2.7% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 12,552,460 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $158,161,000 after purchasing an additional 327,411 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Archrock by 16.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,714,556 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,803,000 after buying an additional 527,315 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Archrock by 6.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,157,721 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,187,000 after buying an additional 135,471 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Archrock by 0.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,684,101 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,220,000 after buying an additional 15,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 110.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 971,477 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,241,000 after acquiring an additional 509,862 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AROC stock opened at $20.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.71. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.58. Archrock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.92 and a 12-month high of $21.40.

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Archrock had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $268.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Archrock’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.52%.

AROC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Archrock from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Archrock from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

