Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 120 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $392,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 418,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,606,000 after acquiring an additional 115,177 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 18,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 8,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Business Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $390,000.

BATS:QUAL opened at $162.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.25. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

