FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund (BATS:ESG) Shares Up 0.5%

FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund (BATS:ESG – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $124.62 and last traded at $124.62. Approximately 577 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $123.96.

Get FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund alerts:

FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $199.40 million, a P/E ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.72.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Forefront Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $4,638,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund during the first quarter valued at $380,000. Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. First United Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 42,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000.

FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund (ESG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX USA ESG Select KPIs index. The fund follows a principles-based index composed of US-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. ESG was launched on Jul 13, 2016 and is managed by FlexShares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.