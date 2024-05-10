Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Stock Position Cut by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,088 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 500,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,270,000 after buying an additional 34,189 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 400.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 62,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 50,117 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 653.2% during the 4th quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 88,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 76,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 141,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 25,321 shares during the period. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on FLO. DA Davidson started coverage on Flowers Foods in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flowers Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Flowers Foods Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of FLO stock opened at $25.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.04. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $29.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.61 and a 200-day moving average of $22.68.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Flowers Foods’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Terry S. Thomas sold 36,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $845,294.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,721.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Terry S. Thomas sold 36,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $845,294.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,740 shares in the company, valued at $987,721.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Jr. Casey purchased 5,000 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.55 per share, for a total transaction of $117,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,330 shares in the company, valued at $478,771.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

