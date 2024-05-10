FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) Stock Price Down 1.5%

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF – Get Free Report) traded down 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34. 1,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 11,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.45.

About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. provides real-time communications with aircrafts for the aerospace industry. It offers AFIRS, an automated flight information reporting system that is an aircraft satcom/interface device, which enables cockpit voice communications, real-time aircraft state analysis, and the transmission of aircraft data while inflight; TAMDAR, a tropospheric airborne meteorological data reporting system that deliver airborne weather and humidity data in real-time; FLYHT-WVSS-II, a mounted aircraft sensor that detects and reports water vapour; AFIRS Edge, provides AID functions to supply aircraft's data to the flight deck for EFB applications; FleetWatch, offers configurable fleet situational awareness platform; FuelSense, provides insight to an airline's management and usage of fuel; and ClearPort, a clear view into the status of an aircraft.

