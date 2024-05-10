Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Given “Outperform” Rating at William Blair

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at William Blair in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, RTT News reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Flywire from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Flywire from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Flywire in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Flywire in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Flywire from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flywire presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

Shares of Flywire stock opened at $17.68 on Wednesday. Flywire has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -196.42, a P/E/G ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.09.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $114.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.81 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 2.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flywire will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 13,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $313,945.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,655,673 shares in the company, valued at $39,852,049.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 4,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $129,129.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 214,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,860,709.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 13,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $313,945.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,673 shares in the company, valued at $39,852,049.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 141,800 shares of company stock worth $3,743,582. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLYW. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Flywire by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,669 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Flywire by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 946,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,176,000 after acquiring an additional 74,534 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,987,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Flywire by 255.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 160,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 115,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Flywire by 176.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 173,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 110,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

