FMC (NYSE:FMC) PT Raised to $81.00

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FMC. Loop Capital increased their target price on FMC from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on FMC from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of FMC from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.69.

NYSE:FMC opened at $67.02 on Wednesday. FMC has a 12-month low of $49.49 and a 12-month high of $112.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.88.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $918.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. FMC had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 12.98%. FMC’s revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FMC will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer bought 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.22 per share, for a total transaction of $127,323.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,211.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FMC during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of FMC by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 138,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,808,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in FMC by 10.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 155,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,922,000 after acquiring an additional 14,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC grew its position in FMC by 34.9% during the first quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 6,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

