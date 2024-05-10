Fortis (TSE:FTS) PT Raised to C$59.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.30% from the company’s previous close.

Get Fortis alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FTS. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Fortis from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$58.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Fortis from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$57.04.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Fortis

Fortis Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of TSE FTS opened at C$56.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.89. Fortis has a one year low of C$49.82 and a one year high of C$62.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$53.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$54.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.18.

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.72. Fortis had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of C$2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.22 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Fortis will post 3.1998828 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Brian Slocum bought 1,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$39.18 per share, with a total value of C$73,971.65. In related news, Director Margarita Dilley bought 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$38.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,027.20. Also, Director Brian Slocum acquired 1,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$39.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$73,971.65. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,851 shares of company stock valued at $111,115. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Fortis

(Get Free Report)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.