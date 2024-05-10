Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,847 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.05% of FOX worth $7,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in FOX by 862.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in FOX by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in FOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in FOX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in FOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $33.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.77. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.28 and a fifty-two week high of $35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.66 and a 200 day moving average of $30.45.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.24. FOX had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie boosted their price objective on FOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of FOX in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on FOX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.42.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

