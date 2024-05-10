Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target Cut to C$17.00

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$17.25 to C$17.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price indicates a potential upside of 23.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FRU. Acumen Capital set a C$18.00 price objective on Freehold Royalties in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$15.00 target price on Freehold Royalties and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$16.75 to C$16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.55.

Freehold Royalties Stock Performance

TSE:FRU opened at C$13.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.01. Freehold Royalties has a twelve month low of C$12.66 and a twelve month high of C$15.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.49.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of C$80.06 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Freehold Royalties will post 0.7581169 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Ian C. Hantke bought 8,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$119,486.90. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. Freehold Royalties Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

