FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.3% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,455,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,501,000 after purchasing an additional 44,819 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in FTI Consulting by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,378,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $602,737,000 after buying an additional 25,413 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,989,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,307,000 after acquiring an additional 168,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,452,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,092,000 after acquiring an additional 17,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 606,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,257,000 after acquiring an additional 128,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FCN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on FTI Consulting from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

In related news, Director Brenda J. Bacon purchased 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $222.96 per share, with a total value of $249,715.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,504.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 2,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.08, for a total value of $576,564.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 29,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,336,565.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brenda J. Bacon purchased 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $222.96 per share, for a total transaction of $249,715.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,759 shares of company stock valued at $11,535,597 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting stock opened at $218.36 on Friday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.81 and a 12-month high of $232.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.47. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $928.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

