Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.25.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. William Blair lowered shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.
Shares of FUSN stock opened at $21.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -14.54 and a beta of -0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 15.01, a current ratio of 15.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.47. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $21.58.
Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 46.59% and a negative net margin of 4,136.55%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. The company's lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing that target insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.
