FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the company will post earnings of $9.91 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $10.00. The consensus estimate for Regal Rexnord’s current full-year earnings is $10.05 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Regal Rexnord’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.73 EPS.

RRX has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $203.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Regal Rexnord from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.60.

RRX opened at $161.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.78. Regal Rexnord has a 52-week low of $97.18 and a 52-week high of $183.85. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.06, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.02. Regal Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. Regal Rexnord’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 652.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Valentyn sold 1,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.09, for a total transaction of $320,719.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,180 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,326.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas E. Valentyn sold 1,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.09, for a total value of $320,719.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,180 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,326.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas E. Valentyn sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $109,795.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,821,516.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,570 shares of company stock valued at $892,301. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -160.92%.

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

