FY2024 EPS Estimates for Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR) Reduced by Analyst

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR – Free Report) – Cormark cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for Altius Renewable Royalties in a research report issued on Monday, May 6th. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk now anticipates that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Altius Renewable Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share.

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.05). Altius Renewable Royalties had a negative net margin of 227.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The company had revenue of C$1.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.50 million.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.90.

The company has a current ratio of 209.99, a quick ratio of 102.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.16. Altius Renewable Royalties has a twelve month low of C$6.60 and a twelve month high of C$9.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$292.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, engages in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties in North America. The company holds interests in a portfolio of 2,068 MW of operational wind, solar, and hydroelectric projects located in Texas, Kansas, California, and Vermont.

