FY2024 EPS Estimates for European Commercial REIT Boosted by Analyst (TSE:ERE)

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for European Commercial REIT in a report issued on Monday, May 6th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.27.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded European Commercial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

European Commercial REIT Price Performance

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.29). The business had revenue of C$36.22 million for the quarter.

European Commercial REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.

