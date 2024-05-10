FY2024 EPS Estimates for Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Lowered by Analyst

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Fairfax Financial in a research report issued on Monday, May 6th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will earn $181.76 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $194.75. The consensus estimate for Fairfax Financial’s current full-year earnings is $193.64 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Fairfax Financial’s FY2025 earnings at $207.73 EPS.

FFH has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,000.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,650.00 to C$1,800.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,200.00 to C$1,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$2,000.00 to C$1,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,700.00 to C$2,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1,820.83.

Shares of TSE FFH opened at C$1,562.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.45. Fairfax Financial has a 12-month low of C$915.03 and a 12-month high of C$1,575.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1,496.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$1,345.74.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$71.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$81.40 by C($9.42). Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of C$9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.25 billion.

In other news, Director F. Brian Bradstreet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,468.47, for a total value of C$1,468,470.00. In other Fairfax Financial news, Director F. Brian Bradstreet sold 1,000 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,468.47, for a total value of C$1,468,470.00. Also, Director Brian Johnston Porter purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1,509.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$150,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at C$1,433,930. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 190 shares of company stock valued at $273,877 and have sold 5,011 shares valued at $6,334,563. Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

