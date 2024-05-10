FY2024 EPS Estimates for Franco-Nevada Co. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:FNV)

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Franco-Nevada in a report released on Monday, May 6th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now expects that the company will earn $3.94 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.15. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $4.55 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s FY2025 earnings at $4.24 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Eight Capital lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$150.00 to C$151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$186.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$168.00 to C$177.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$191.50.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

TSE FNV opened at C$174.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 23.26 and a current ratio of 29.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$160.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$155.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.63. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of C$139.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$215.24.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.07 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$412.95 million during the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 39.96% and a negative return on equity of 7.75%.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.487 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -57.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franco-Nevada

In other news, Senior Officer Sandip Rana sold 10,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$160.29, for a total transaction of C$1,722,952.91. In other news, Senior Officer Sandip Rana sold 10,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$160.29, for a total transaction of C$1,722,952.91. Also, Director Jacques Perron acquired 290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$173.05 per share, with a total value of C$50,184.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$170,108.15. Insiders have sold a total of 16,839 shares of company stock valued at $2,686,396 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.