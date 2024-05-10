FY2024 EPS Estimates for K92 Mining Inc. Reduced by Analyst (TSE:KNT)

Get K92 Mining alerts:

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for K92 Mining in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 6th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Terentiew now expects that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.21 per share.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. K92 Mining had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of C$102.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$88.22 million.

Separately, Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

KNT opened at C$7.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 1.05. K92 Mining has a one year low of C$4.64 and a one year high of C$7.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.89 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of approximately 836 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.

