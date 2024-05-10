FY2024 EPS Estimates for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:SAND)

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report issued on Monday, May 6th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $44.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.30 million. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 1.52%.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SAND. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $6.50 to $6.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Monday.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance

Shares of SAND stock opened at $5.73 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.38 and a beta of 1.08. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $6.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0147 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 15th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

