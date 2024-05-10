FY2024 EPS Estimates for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. Raised by Cormark (TSE:SSL)

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report issued on Monday, May 6th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.08. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 23.22%. The company had revenue of C$60.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$62.51 million.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SSL. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities lowered their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Shares of TSE:SSL opened at C$7.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09. Sandstorm Gold has a 12-month low of C$5.36 and a 12-month high of C$8.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.19.

In related news, Director Nolan Allan Watson purchased 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,826.40. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

