General Enterprise Ventures (OTCMKTS:GEVI) Shares Up 23.4%

General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEVI – Get Free Report) shares were up 23.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.79 and last traded at $0.79. Approximately 24,860 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 25,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

General Enterprise Ventures Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.74.

About General Enterprise Ventures

General Enterprise Ventures, Inc, engages in installing large home and facility proactive wildfire prevention systems. It offers Citro-Tech fire inhibitor for the prevention and spread of wildfires, as well as lumber treatments for fire prevention. The company was formerly known as General Entertainment Ventures, Inc and changed its name to General Enterprise Ventures, Inc in October 2021.

