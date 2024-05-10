General Enterprise Ventures (OTCMKTS:GEVI) Shares Up 23.4%

General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEVI – Get Free Report) shares were up 23.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.79 and last traded at $0.79. Approximately 24,860 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 25,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.
General Enterprise Ventures Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.74.
About General Enterprise Ventures
General Enterprise Ventures, Inc, engages in installing large home and facility proactive wildfire prevention systems. It offers Citro-Tech fire inhibitor for the prevention and spread of wildfires, as well as lumber treatments for fire prevention. The company was formerly known as General Entertainment Ventures, Inc and changed its name to General Enterprise Ventures, Inc in October 2021.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than General Enterprise Ventures
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Roblox: The Bottom Just Fell Out of the Metaverse
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Airbnb Stock Plummets After Earnings, But is It a Buy?
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Uber’s Earnings Drop Is Investors Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for General Enterprise Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Enterprise Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.