George Weston (TSE:WN) Price Target Increased to C$196.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$185.00 to C$196.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 3.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$205.00 to C$212.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their price target on George Weston from C$213.00 to C$222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on George Weston from C$216.00 to C$218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of George Weston from C$200.00 to C$212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of George Weston from C$226.00 to C$227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, George Weston has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$216.67.

George Weston Price Performance

Shares of TSE WN opened at C$188.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$181.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$170.91. George Weston has a twelve month low of C$144.41 and a twelve month high of C$194.02.

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$14.70 billion during the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 19.71%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that George Weston will post 11.8758003 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at George Weston

In other George Weston news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 1,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$176.24, for a total transaction of C$191,393.60. In related news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$176.24, for a total value of C$191,393.60. Also, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 79,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.88, for a total transaction of C$11,474,503.92. Insiders sold a total of 151,008 shares of company stock valued at $24,350,724 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

