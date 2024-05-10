George Weston (TSE:WN) PT Raised to C$235.00 at CIBC

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at CIBC from C$222.00 to C$235.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WN. TD Securities raised their target price on George Weston from C$226.00 to C$227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of George Weston from C$216.00 to C$218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$205.00 to C$212.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price target on George Weston from C$200.00 to C$212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of George Weston from C$185.00 to C$196.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$216.67.

George Weston Stock Performance

George Weston stock opened at C$188.98 on Wednesday. George Weston has a 12-month low of C$144.41 and a 12-month high of C$194.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$181.46 and its 200 day moving average price is C$170.91.

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$2.51 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$14.70 billion during the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 19.71%. On average, research analysts forecast that George Weston will post 11.8758003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at George Weston

In related news, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 79,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.88, for a total transaction of C$11,474,503.92. In other news, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 79,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.88, for a total value of C$11,474,503.92. Also, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$176.24, for a total value of C$191,393.60. Insiders sold 151,008 shares of company stock worth $24,350,724 over the last three months. Company insiders own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

