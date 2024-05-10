GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.50.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna upped their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd.
Shares of NASDAQ:GFS opened at $51.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $68.57. The company has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.61.
GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.
About GLOBALFOUNDRIES
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.
