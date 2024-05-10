GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on May 10th, 2024

Shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFSGet Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna upped their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GFS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 442.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 230.3% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GFS opened at $51.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $68.57. The company has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.61.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFSGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES

(Get Free Report

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS)

Receive News & Ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.