Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research upgraded Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Globus Medical Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $64.40 on Wednesday. Globus Medical has a 12-month low of $43.38 and a 12-month high of $65.74. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 55.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.71 and a 200 day moving average of $51.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $606.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.82 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 8.82%. Globus Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 119.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 10,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $550,574.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,613.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globus Medical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 49.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,245,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $558,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732,959 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,010,932 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,873,000 after buying an additional 141,492 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 854.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 160,338 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,544,000 after acquiring an additional 143,540 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 174,141 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,280,000 after acquiring an additional 22,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sector Gamma AS purchased a new stake in Globus Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,014,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

