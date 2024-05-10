goeasy (TSE:GSY) PT Raised to C$205.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$190.00 to C$205.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price suggests a potential upside of 14.44% from the stock’s previous close. Desjardins also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $4.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.59 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $21.00 EPS.

Get goeasy alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GSY. National Bankshares increased their target price on goeasy from C$195.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of goeasy from C$200.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of goeasy from C$183.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of goeasy from C$201.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of goeasy from C$220.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$208.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on goeasy

goeasy Price Performance

GSY stock opened at C$179.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$168.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$154.75. The company has a current ratio of 15.62, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.97. goeasy has a 12 month low of C$100.03 and a 12 month high of C$192.08.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.92 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$338.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$340.35 million. goeasy had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 33.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that goeasy will post 16.6561044 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at goeasy

In related news, Director David Ingram sold 30,000 shares of goeasy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$157.58, for a total value of C$4,727,400.00. Corporate insiders own 22.18% of the company’s stock.

About goeasy

(Get Free Report)

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.