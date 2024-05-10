goeasy (TSE:GSY) PT Raised to C$220.00 at Colliers Securities

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Colliers Securities from C$200.00 to C$220.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Colliers Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.82% from the stock’s current price.

Get goeasy alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on goeasy from C$183.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$187.00 to C$192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of goeasy from C$200.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of goeasy from C$193.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on goeasy from C$166.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$208.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on goeasy

goeasy Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of TSE:GSY opened at C$179.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$168.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$154.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.25, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a current ratio of 15.62. goeasy has a 52-week low of C$100.03 and a 52-week high of C$192.08.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.92 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$338.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$340.35 million. goeasy had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 33.21%. Sell-side analysts forecast that goeasy will post 16.6561044 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Ingram sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$157.58, for a total transaction of C$4,727,400.00. Corporate insiders own 22.18% of the company’s stock.

goeasy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.