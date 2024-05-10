goeasy (TSE:GSY) PT Raised to C$225.00 at Raymond James

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$200.00 to C$225.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 25.61% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $3.90 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $4.81 EPS.

GSY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cormark upped their price objective on goeasy from C$193.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. CIBC raised their price objective on goeasy from C$220.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on goeasy from C$183.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of goeasy from C$195.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$201.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, goeasy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$208.80.

goeasy Stock Performance

Shares of GSY opened at C$179.13 on Wednesday. goeasy has a 1 year low of C$100.03 and a 1 year high of C$192.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$168.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$154.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.25, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a current ratio of 15.62.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.92 by C$0.09. goeasy had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 33.21%. The firm had revenue of C$338.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$340.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that goeasy will post 16.6561044 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Ingram sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$157.58, for a total transaction of C$4,727,400.00. 22.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

