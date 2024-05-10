goeasy (TSE:GSY) PT Raised to C$225.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$201.00 to C$225.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GSY. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Colliers Securities increased their price objective on goeasy from C$200.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$193.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of goeasy from C$166.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$195.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$208.80.

goeasy Stock Performance

GSY stock opened at C$179.13 on Wednesday. goeasy has a 52 week low of C$100.03 and a 52 week high of C$192.08. The company has a current ratio of 15.62, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.25. The company has a market cap of C$2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$168.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$154.75.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.92 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$338.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$340.35 million. goeasy had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 33.21%. On average, research analysts expect that goeasy will post 16.6561044 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other goeasy news, Director David Ingram sold 30,000 shares of goeasy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$157.58, for a total transaction of C$4,727,400.00. 22.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

