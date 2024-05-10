Group Eleven Resources (CVE:ZNG) Trading Down 2.9%

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (CVE:ZNG – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 21,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 145,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Group Eleven Resources Trading Down 2.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.16. The stock has a market cap of C$34.07 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.82.

Group Eleven Resources (CVE:ZNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Group Eleven Resources Company Profile

Group Eleven Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Ireland. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Silvermines project comprising two prospecting licenses (PLs) covering an area of 43.0 square kilometers located in the northern County Tipperary; the PG West project that consists of 22 PLs covering an area of 650 square kilometers located in the Limerick region.

