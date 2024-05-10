Gulf Keystone Petroleum (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) Shares Down 0.4%

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.48 and last traded at $1.48. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 19,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.44.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Company Profile

Get Free Report

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in oil and gas exploration, development, and production in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of approximately 280 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

See Also

