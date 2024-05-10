Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.67.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on HLNE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hamilton Lane from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Hamilton Lane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

View Our Latest Analysis on HLNE

Insider Activity at Hamilton Lane

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hamilton Lane

In related news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $5,940,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 480,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,841,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 26.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLNE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 233,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Hamilton Lane in the 3rd quarter valued at $803,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 15.1% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hamilton Lane Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $115.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Hamilton Lane has a 12-month low of $62.86 and a 12-month high of $121.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.64.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.17). Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 25.22%. The company had revenue of $125.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.77%.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.