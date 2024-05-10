Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Sets New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $30.99 and last traded at $30.69, with a volume of 49875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.45.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 123.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HASI shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.22.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Up 7.3 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.78. The company has a quick ratio of 19.42, a current ratio of 19.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.88.

Institutional Trading of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HASI. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 706.6% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3,739.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.