Harvey Capital Management Inc. Sells 235 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,930 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 7.7% of Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $23,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,103 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the third quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 51,407 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,232,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.2% in the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 28,852 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,456,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 73,984 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $23,360,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,264 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microsoft news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,677,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,770,926.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total value of $8,868,941.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,538,265.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,677,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,770,926.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target (up previously from $450.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Microsoft from $465.00 to $489.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Microsoft from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.61.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $412.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $413.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.17. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $306.26 and a twelve month high of $430.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 36.43%. The firm had revenue of $61.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

