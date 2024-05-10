HC Wainwright Weighs in on Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ELDN)

Get Eledon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.38) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.09.

NASDAQ ELDN opened at $2.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.68. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $2.95.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Free Report) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,189,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned 9.05% of Eledon Pharmaceuticals worth $3,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The company uses its immunology expertise in targeting the CD40 Ligand (CD40L, also called CD154) pathway to develop therapies to protect transplanted organs and prevent rejection, and to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

