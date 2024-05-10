HC Wainwright Weighs in on Foghorn Therapeutics Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FHTX)

Get Foghorn Therapeutics alerts:

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.66) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.65). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Foghorn Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.05) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Foghorn Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.56) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.36) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.28) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.37) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Shares of FHTX stock opened at $5.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 3.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.38 and its 200 day moving average is $5.35. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $9.97.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 788.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. Institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system in the United States. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

