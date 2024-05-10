Highview Capital Management LLC DE Purchases 590 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,273 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.3% of Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sicart Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 926 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 5,864 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Connor Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT opened at $412.32 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $306.26 and a 1-year high of $430.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $413.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $392.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $61.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.86 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 36.43%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Microsoft from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Microsoft from $480.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 target price (up from $450.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $465.00 price target (up from $455.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.61.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,677,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,770,926.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total value of $8,868,941.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,538,265.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,677,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,770,926.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

