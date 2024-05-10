Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 541,550 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,263 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $6,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 26,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 225,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 71,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 190,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 6,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $14.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.49. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $14.10.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.86%.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $217,440.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,298.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $217,440.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,298.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $197,059.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 303,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,809.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 224,092 shares of company stock worth $3,031,731. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on HBAN. Jefferies Financial Group raised Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

