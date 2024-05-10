IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.60.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IDA. Mizuho cut their price objective on IDACORP from $99.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on IDACORP from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of IDACORP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of IDACORP from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IDA. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in IDACORP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDA stock opened at $97.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.02. IDACORP has a one year low of $86.43 and a one year high of $110.52.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.06). IDACORP had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $448.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDACORP will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

