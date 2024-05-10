Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) PT Raised to C$243.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$226.00 to C$243.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on IFC. CIBC raised their price target on Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$256.00 to C$261.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$247.30.

TSE IFC opened at C$228.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$223.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$213.53. The stock has a market cap of C$40.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.90. Intact Financial has a 52 week low of C$188.22 and a 52 week high of C$237.25.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.44 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$6.53 billion during the quarter. Intact Financial had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 4.59%. Analysts forecast that Intact Financial will post 14.526183 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Benoit Morissette sold 7,000 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$226.23, for a total value of C$1,583,589.00. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

