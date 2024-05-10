International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) PT Raised to $93.00 at Barclays

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Barclays from $82.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IFF

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of IFF stock opened at $97.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of -9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.21. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12 month low of $62.11 and a 12 month high of $97.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 183.2% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Get Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.