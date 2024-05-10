Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JKHY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 11.7% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter worth approximately $823,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 30.6% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $169.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.28. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.57 and a 1 year high of $178.37.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $538.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.80 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JKHY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.42.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

