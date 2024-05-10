JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $62.40 and last traded at $62.35. Approximately 3,321 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 6,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.08.

JPMorgan International Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $89.16 million, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.00 and its 200-day moving average is $58.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan International Growth ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000. Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $850,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan International Growth ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan International Growth ETF (JIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global ex-US stocks fundamentally selected for growth and quality traits. JIG was launched on May 20, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

