K92 Mining Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Free Report) – Cormark upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for K92 Mining in a report issued on Tuesday, May 7th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.21 per share.

Separately, Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

K92 Mining Stock Up 1.4 %

TSE KNT opened at C$7.95 on Thursday. K92 Mining has a 1 year low of C$4.64 and a 1 year high of C$7.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$6.89 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.32.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$102.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$88.22 million. K92 Mining had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 10.05%.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of approximately 836 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.

