Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Makes New Investment in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WOLF. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Wolfspeed by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the third quarter valued at about $126,000.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WOLF shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. William Blair cut shares of Wolfspeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Wolfspeed in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.93.

Shares of WOLF opened at $25.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.58. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.63 and a fifty-two week high of $70.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.80.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

