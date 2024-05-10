Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 172 Shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTGFree Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned 0.06% of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NXTG. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF stock opened at $77.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $375.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.59 and its 200 day moving average is $75.12. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a one year low of $64.46 and a one year high of $81.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%.

The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

